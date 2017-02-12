.com | Jealousy made them do it

A Malawian businessman has blamed family rivalry and jealousy for his woes, which has led to the government of Botswana investigating him for money laundering Simbi Phiri, the owner of civil engineering company Khato Civils based in South Africa accused a senior anti-corruption official in Botswana of abusing her office to intimidate him because he had turned down her husband's request for a stake in his company. He said he had refused to give shares in Khato Civils' subsidiary in Botwana to Kagiso Makgekgenene the husband of Botlhale Makgekgenene, deputy director-general of Botswana's directorate on corruption and economic crime .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.