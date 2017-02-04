.com | Did businessman smuggle cash?

According to papers before the Botswana Court of Appeal, which City Press has obtained, Phiri did not declare R1.1m of the money to customs authorities when he crossed the Tlokweng border post near Gaborone and, in so doing, allegedly violated the Customs and Excise Duty Act. Botswana police picked up on this alleged breach after the full amount was deposited into the Botswana account of civil engineering company Khato Civils at Stanbic Bank on July 25. In back-and-forth court applications, the appeal court eventually granted the director of public prosecutions a restraining order, allowing him to freeze Phiri's accounts and those of his company, pending an investigation into alleged money-laundering and related offences.

