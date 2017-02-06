.com | Botswana: Opposition forms coalition to challenge Ian Khama's party in 2019 polls

Gaborone Opposition groups have reportedly come together to form a coalition to challenge President Ian Khama's Botswana Democratic Party in 2019 elections. According to eNCA , four parties - the Botswana National Front, the Botswana Movement for Democracy, the Botswana Congress Party, and the Botswana People's Party came together as "a response to a plea by the people for the opposition to stop splitting votes and work together".

