Botswana airline to be privatised

Monday Feb 13

Botswana put its national airline up for tender on Monday as part of its latest drive to privatise loss-making state companies. Air Botswana would be the second such sale after the government sold 49 percent of its telecoms firm in a stock-market floatation last year.

