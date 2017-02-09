A True Story of Love, Race and Royalt...

A True Story of Love, Race and Royalty Gets Crammed Into A United Kingdom

In director Amma Asante's epic political romance A United Kingdom , David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star as Seretse and Ruth Khama, the interracial royal couple who stunned the world when they fought to rule the country that would become the Republic of Botswana. The story's a wildly interesting history lesson on African poverty, the rise of apartheid in the late 1940s and Britain's passive role in separating Botswana's blacks from whites.

Chicago, IL

