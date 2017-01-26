Dr. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi Pledges for Strong Reforms if Elected Chairperson of African Union
Dr. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Botswana and candidate for the Chairperson of the African Union, today highlighted five major reforms she would introduce if elected as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission . She made these remarks ahead of the AUC election that is slated to take place next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|orange farm boy
|20
|kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ngwana
|1
|Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Tonny Brighton
|1
|looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14)
|Feb '15
|Kay
|4
|maher (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|maher
|1
|Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|king
|31
|Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|news for you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC