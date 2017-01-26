Dr. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi Pledges fo...

Dr. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi Pledges for Strong Reforms if Elected Chairperson of African Union

Dr. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Botswana and candidate for the Chairperson of the African Union, today highlighted five major reforms she would introduce if elected as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission . She made these remarks ahead of the AUC election that is slated to take place next week.

Chicago, IL

