Despite slump, Choppies plans new stores

Choppies Enterprises, hurt by a commodity-price slump that's led to customers in mining towns being fired, plans to expand its number of stores in southern Africa by almost 25 percent over the next two years as it seeks to lure business in different locations. Botswana's biggest supermarket chain is planning to increase outlets to 250 from 203 at the end of last year, according to CEO Ram Ottapathu.

