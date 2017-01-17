.com | Botswana cops launch manhunt after 15 Zimbabweans escape jail

.com | Botswana cops launch manhunt a...

Police in Botswana have launched a manhunt for 15 Zimbabwean fugitives who escaped from a prison in Francistown on Saturday after destroying the prison fence with manhole cover. Three of the 18 inmates that escaped during lunchtime at Gerald Estates Centre for Illegal Immigrants have since been captured while the rest are still on the run, according to the Gerald Estate police commander, Edward Leposo.

