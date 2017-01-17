Cash Is King for Diamond Market Reeli...

Cash Is King for Diamond Market Reeling From India's Money War

As diamond traders descend on Botswana this week for one of the year's biggest sales, the $14 billion industry is struggling to recover from India's war on black money. De Beers, the world's top producer of gems, will offer customers concessions for a second consecutive buying round to support the market, according to people familiar with the process, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

Chicago, IL

