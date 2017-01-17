Botswana: Water Parastatal Urges Wate...

Botswana: Water Parastatal Urges Water Conservation, Harvesting

The Gaborone Dam has collected a few million more litres of water in the last few days, registering 22.2 per cent of water as at January 18 as compared to last year this time around which was about 1.7 per cent. Water Utilities Corporations, communications manager, Ms Matida Mmipi said in an interview that even as the country continues to receive impressive rains, the amount is insignificant considering the demand of water in greater Gaborone area that comprises Gaborone, Lobatse, Mogoditshane cluster, Tlokweng cluster, Ramotswa cluster and Mochudi.




