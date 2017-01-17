Botswana: Police Scale Up Bid to Track Down Zimbabwean Jailbreakers

A team of soldiers, police officers and prison officials has been set up in Botswana to help track down Zimbabwean fugitives who reportedly escaped from Francistown Central Prison at Gerald Estates Centre on Saturday after destroying the prison fence with a manhole cover. According to media reports, four of the inmates who escaped during lunchtime at the Centre for Illegal Immigrants have since been captured while the others are still on the run.

