Botswana ceases to recognize Jammeh as President of Gambia

The Government of Botswana has officially cut ties with Yahya Jammeh, as it says it ceases to recognize him as President of The Gambia. The statement issued by the government said its decision was because Yahya Jammeh has refused to hand over power in obedience of the will of the Gambian people, who democratically voted real estate mogul, Adama Barrow, as their new President.

