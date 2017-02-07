Botswana based company acquires Afb Ghana

Letshego Holdings Limited , the inclusive finance focused group with consumer lending, microfinance and deposit-taking subsidiaries across Southern, East and West Africa, today announces its second acquisition in West Africa, acquiring a 100% shareholding in afb Ghana Plc from Jumo World Limited. afb is a licensed non-bank financial institution and offers innovative credit products to over 60,000 customers across its network of more than 25 branch and customer access points.

