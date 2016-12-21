What happened to geography? a Csuf ex...

What happened to geography? a Csuf expert offers some answers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Star-Progress

Whenever I am asked about how and when I discovered geography, I typically elect to regale my audience with tales of cross-country corporate moves or share stories of global travels. Explaining how my wife and I would spin a globe until it stopped and travel to where our fingers pointed always got a chuckle and a nod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC