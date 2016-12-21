Okavango Unveils New Way of Selling R...

Okavango Unveils New Way of Selling Rough

Okavango Diamond Company will test selling rough diamonds via term auctions next year, providing customers with consistent supply during a period, managing director Toby Frears told Rapaport News . "In response to requests for committed supply arrangements, we will be piloting the sale of term contracts by auction in February," Frears said in an email.

Chicago, IL

