Norilsk Nickel launches legal action against BCL over non-payment for African asset sale

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: World News Report

Norilsk Nickel Mauritius and Norilsk Nickel Africa Pty Ltd NILSY , MNOD , GMKN , announce that they have filed legal claims against BCL Limited and BCL Investments Proprietary Limited in the Botswanan courts and in the London Court of International Arbitration to recover the USD 271.3 million that they are owed in relation to the sale of a 50% interest in the Nkomati JV in South Africa . Norilsk agreed in October 2014 to sell their operations in Africa to BCL for total consideration of USD 337 million.

Chicago, IL

