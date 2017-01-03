Global Diamond Mining Market - Reserv...

Global Diamond Mining Market - Reserves, Production, Demand Driver and Trade Analysis to 2020

Timetric's 'Global Diamond Mining to 2020' report comprehensively covers global reserves of diamonds and reserves by country, historical and forecast data on global rough diamond production, and production by country and trade. The report also includes demand drivers affecting the global diamond mining industry, profiles of major diamond mining companies, and information on the major active, exploration and development projects by region.

