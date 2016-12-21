Former Rockwell CEO Joins Botswana Di...

Former Rockwell CEO Joins Botswana Diamonds

Thursday Dec 1

Campbell was formerly a managing director of African Diamonds, where he was closely involved in the discovery of the Karowe mine in Botswana before it was sold to Lucara Diamond Corp. After the acquisition, he became Lucara's vice-president for new business, working on developing the Karowe deposit. He also spent more than 20 years with De Beers, his last role being general manager for advanced exploration and resource delivery.



