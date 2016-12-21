Former Rockwell CEO Joins Botswana Diamonds
Campbell was formerly a managing director of African Diamonds, where he was closely involved in the discovery of the Karowe mine in Botswana before it was sold to Lucara Diamond Corp. After the acquisition, he became Lucara's vice-president for new business, working on developing the Karowe deposit. He also spent more than 20 years with De Beers, his last role being general manager for advanced exploration and resource delivery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|orange farm boy
|20
|kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ngwana
|1
|Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Tonny Brighton
|1
|looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14)
|Feb '15
|Kay
|4
|maher (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|maher
|1
|Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|king
|31
|Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|news for you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC