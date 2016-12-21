Botswana: Nation At Crossroads As President's Term Nears End
President Ian Khama will tomorrow make his last but one State of the Nation Address before retiring in March 2018. Through SONA Khama will have to convince the nation that his administration has made strides in achieving its goals, among them creating a Botswana where sustained development is achieved through inclusive, diversified economic growth that further advances the country to high income status; accelerated job creation, the eradication of abject poverty and the provision of quality education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|orange farm boy
|20
|kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ngwana
|1
|Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Tonny Brighton
|1
|looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14)
|Feb '15
|Kay
|4
|maher (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|maher
|1
|Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|king
|31
|Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|news for you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC