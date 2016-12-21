Botswana: Nation At Crossroads As Pre...

Botswana: Nation At Crossroads As President's Term Nears End

Monday Dec 5

President Ian Khama will tomorrow make his last but one State of the Nation Address before retiring in March 2018. Through SONA Khama will have to convince the nation that his administration has made strides in achieving its goals, among them creating a Botswana where sustained development is achieved through inclusive, diversified economic growth that further advances the country to high income status; accelerated job creation, the eradication of abject poverty and the provision of quality education.

Chicago, IL

