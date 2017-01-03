Botswana minister's son nabbed with 41 cocaine 'blocks'

Three men including the son of Botswana's minister of Justice, Defence and Security Shaw Kgathi have been remanded out of custody to January 26, 2017 when they will be tried for the illegal possession of 41 packages of cocaine. Lone Kgathi was remanded out of custody on P1 000 bail while arrest warrants were issued for his co-accused, Tumisang Tlhaelang, Alphious Raditlhadi and Kgosietsile Dihutso for failing to turn up for a second appearance in court on December 7. According to court documents, the four were arrested on October 12 at a police roadblock in Pitsane as they were driving towards Gaborone from South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.