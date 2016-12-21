Botswana: Completion of Staff Houses Alleviates Accommodation Shortage
Speaking during the handover of 65 staff houses Shakawe on December 8, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Ms Dorcas Makgato said completion of the project would culminate in commencement of the second phase being construction of the main hospital early next year. The houses comprise of 60 LA II and five LA III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|orange farm boy
|20
|kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ngwana
|1
|Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Tonny Brighton
|1
|looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14)
|Feb '15
|Kay
|4
|maher (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|maher
|1
|Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|king
|31
|Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|news for you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC