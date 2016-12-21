Shrenuj Sight Suspended, Scales Down Botswana Ops
Shrenuj & Co., one of India's largest diamond cutting firms, said its supply arrangement with De Beers has been suspended, and its Botswana operations were scaled back amid continued strain on its liquidity position. "In the recent few months, we have been facing strong headwinds in our business, largely due to external factors, including rising input costs, weakening of the Indian rupee, and a stagnation in demand in some of our key markets," Vishal Doshi, Shrenuj's executive director, explained in an email to Rapaport News .
