Shrenuj Sight Suspended, Scales Down ...

Shrenuj Sight Suspended, Scales Down Botswana Ops

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Diamonds.net

Shrenuj & Co., one of India's largest diamond cutting firms, said its supply arrangement with De Beers has been suspended, and its Botswana operations were scaled back amid continued strain on its liquidity position. "In the recent few months, we have been facing strong headwinds in our business, largely due to external factors, including rising input costs, weakening of the Indian rupee, and a stagnation in demand in some of our key markets," Vishal Doshi, Shrenuj's executive director, explained in an email to Rapaport News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,461

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC