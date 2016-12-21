Malaysia Shines In 2016 Ict Development Index - Salleh

From Nashir Mansor BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Nov 25 -- Malaysia climbed five places in the global ranking of the ICT Development Index 2016, ranking second in Southeast Asia, eighth in the Asia Pacific and 61st globally out of 175 economies, said Malaysian Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak. "The improved ranking saw an increase of 10.3 per cent of the IDI value from 5.64 to 6.22.

