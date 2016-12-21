Botswana's Debswana says expanded mine to produce first diamonds in 2017

Nov 29 Botswana's Debswana, the world's biggest diamond producer by sales value, is on track to produce its first diamonds from the expanded Jwaneng mine by next year, a company official said on Tuesday. Known as Cut 8, the $3 billion expansion project aims to prolong the Jwaneng mine's life by a further seven years and produce 100 million carats.

