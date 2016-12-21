Botswana's Debswana says expanded min...

Botswana's Debswana says expanded mine to produce first diamonds in 2017

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Reuters

Nov 29 Botswana's Debswana, the world's biggest diamond producer by sales value, is on track to produce its first diamonds from the expanded Jwaneng mine by next year, a company official said on Tuesday. Known as Cut 8, the $3 billion expansion project aims to prolong the Jwaneng mine's life by a further seven years and produce 100 million carats.

Chicago, IL


