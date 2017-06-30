Two new destinations added to Bratislava airport's list

Low-cost airline Wizz Air launched two new routes from M. R. Stefanik Airport in Bratislava, to Sofia and Warsaw on June 30. As a result, the airline now offers six routes from the Slovak capital, the TASR newswire reported. Aside from Sofia and Warsaw, it is also possible to book flights to Kiev, Skopje, Kluz-Napoca in Romania and Tuzla in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the latter two added this March.

