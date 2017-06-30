Two new destinations added to Bratisl...

Two new destinations added to Bratislava airport's list

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Low-cost airline Wizz Air launched two new routes from M. R. Stefanik Airport in Bratislava, to Sofia and Warsaw on June 30. As a result, the airline now offers six routes from the Slovak capital, the TASR newswire reported. Aside from Sofia and Warsaw, it is also possible to book flights to Kiev, Skopje, Kluz-Napoca in Romania and Tuzla in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the latter two added this March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... (Dec '16) Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC