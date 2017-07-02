Slovenia takes over presidency of SEECP for EU enlargement, security
Slovenia has taken over the one-year chairmanship of the Southeast Europe Cooperation Process , a regional partnership with focus on promoting EU enlargement, security, the youth and digitalization, according to the Slovenian Press Agency on Saturday morning. Slovenia formally took over the presidency from Croatia at Friday's SEECP summit in Dubrovnik, Croatia, which was attended by the presidents of Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia and Bulgaria.
