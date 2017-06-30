Pioneering youth arts project born ou...

Pioneering youth arts project born out of tragedy celebrates its success

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

The long-term youth arts project began in Srebrenica in 2008 and young people from west Dorset have been involved with the project since 2012 both inviting young people from Srebrenica in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgrade, Serbia to Bridport and going out to work with their friends in these countries. Opera Circus founder Tina Ellen Lee said The Complete Freedom of Truth was an inclusive international youth led project working with young people from diverse backgrounds, cultures and abilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... (Dec '16) Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC