Next OSCE monitoring of Karabakh cont...

Next OSCE monitoring of Karabakh contact line slated for July 4

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Tuesday, July 4 conduct a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan , in the direction of the Martuni region, north-east of Ashaghi Veysali settlement. From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... (Dec '16) Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC