Next OSCE monitoring of Karabakh contact line slated for July 4
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Tuesday, July 4 conduct a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan , in the direction of the Martuni region, north-east of Ashaghi Veysali settlement. From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic .
