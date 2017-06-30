Next OSCE monitoring of Karabakh contact line slated for July 4

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Tuesday, July 4 conduct a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan , in the direction of the Martuni region, north-east of Ashaghi Veysali settlement. From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic .

