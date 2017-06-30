Antiscience: Defend real science in t...

Antiscience: Defend real science in the Balkans

Read more: Nature

Antiscience and pseudoscience seem to be rife in some nations of the former Yugoslavia, and have potentially harmful consequences. As one of the few science journalists in Bosnia and Herzegovina, I urge the region's researchers to speak out and boost the international scientific standing of their countries.

Chicago, IL

