Serb president bans teaching about Sa...

Serb president bans teaching about Sarajevo siege, Srebrenica genocide

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Bosnia's Serb Republic leader on Tuesday banned any teaching about the siege of Sarajevo and genocide in Srebrenica, denying for the first time that Bosnian Serb forces besieged and attacked people in the capital for years during the 1990s war. FILE PHOTO: Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik at a ceremony in Stanari near Doboj, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC