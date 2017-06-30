Russia threatens to block Telegram me...

Russia threatens to block Telegram messaging app

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday accused the Telegram messaging app of violating Russian legislation and said it could be blocked if it did not provide it with information about the company that controls Telegram. FILE PHOTO: Two men pose with smartphones in front of a screen showing the Telegram logo in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina November 18, 2015.

