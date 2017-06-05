Montenegro says ready to do everything for TAP's successful implementation
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Montenegro's government is ready to do everything it takes to successfully implement the project of construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline , says Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic. It is important to emphasize the strong interest of Montenegro to be part of the project, Markovic said in an exclusive interview with Trend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
