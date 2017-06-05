Montenegro says ready to do everythin...

Montenegro says ready to do everything for TAP's successful implementation

Sunday Jun 4

Montenegro's government is ready to do everything it takes to successfully implement the project of construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, says Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic. It is important to emphasize the strong interest of Montenegro to be part of the project, Markovic said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

