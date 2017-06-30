Monitoring held to the north-west of ...

Monitoring held to the north-west of Talish

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Al+ Armenia

On June 23, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh , the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north-west of Talish village of the Martakert region. From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic , as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Bosshard .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... (Dec '16) Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,402 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC