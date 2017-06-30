Monitoring held to the north-west of Talish

On June 23, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh , the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north-west of Talish village of the Martakert region. From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic , as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Bosshard .

