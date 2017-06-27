Mobibase Distributes TV Channels to M...

Mobibase Distributes TV Channels to MAXtv in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

Mobibase, a leading TV channel and Video on Demand provider that distributes content globally to any connected device, announced today that it is powering the distribution of Arabic and Turkish ethnic TV packages for MAXtv, an IPTV platform based in Bosnia and Herzegovina. MAXtv provides more than 100 thematic TV channels through its service www.maxtv.ba available on IPTV set-top boxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... (Dec '16) Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,926 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC