Mobibase Distributes TV Channels to MAXtv in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mobibase, a leading TV channel and Video on Demand provider that distributes content globally to any connected device, announced today that it is powering the distribution of Arabic and Turkish ethnic TV packages for MAXtv, an IPTV platform based in Bosnia and Herzegovina. MAXtv provides more than 100 thematic TV channels through its service www.maxtv.ba available on IPTV set-top boxes.

