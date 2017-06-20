Members of Presidency of BiH welcome ...

Members of Presidency of BiH welcome Un Icty president in Sarajevo

Members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dragan Covic and Bakir Izetbegovic welcome the president of the UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia Carmel Agius , inside the presidential building in Sarajevo, BiH, on June 20, 2017.

Chicago, IL

