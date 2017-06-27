Germanwings A319 enroute on Mar 19th 2017, aircraft started descent uncommandedly two times

Last Update: Monday, Jun 26th 2017 14:28Z 20844 Articles available Events from Jun 19th 1999 to Jun 25th 2017 A Germanwings Airbus A319-100, registration D-AGWG performing flight 4U-493 from Sarajevo to Cologne/Bonn , was enroute when the flight mode changed from NAV to HDG several times, both with autopilot 1 or autopilot 2 in use. The aircraft subsequently twice unexpectedly, without pilot command or intention, entered a descent of about 700fpm causing altitude deviations of about 150 feet while enroute at FL340 and was stopped and returned to assigned altitude by pilot intervention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.