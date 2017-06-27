Germanwings A319 enroute on Mar 19th ...

Germanwings A319 enroute on Mar 19th 2017, aircraft started descent uncommandedly two times

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AVHerald

Last Update: Monday, Jun 26th 2017 14:28Z 20844 Articles available Events from Jun 19th 1999 to Jun 25th 2017 A Germanwings Airbus A319-100, registration D-AGWG performing flight 4U-493 from Sarajevo to Cologne/Bonn , was enroute when the flight mode changed from NAV to HDG several times, both with autopilot 1 or autopilot 2 in use. The aircraft subsequently twice unexpectedly, without pilot command or intention, entered a descent of about 700fpm causing altitude deviations of about 150 feet while enroute at FL340 and was stopped and returned to assigned altitude by pilot intervention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... (Dec '16) Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,926 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC