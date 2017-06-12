EU hopes Brexit talks can stick to ti...

EU hopes Brexit talks can stick to timeline

The European Union's negotiating team is ready for Britain's exit talks and hopes the agreed timetable, which has a start date of June 19, can hold, a top EU official said. FILE PHOTO: European Union Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn attends an opening ceremony at the EU-funded cross-border bridge, in Donji Svilaj, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 17, 2017.

