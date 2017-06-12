EU hopes Brexit talks can stick to timeline

The European Union's negotiating team is ready for Britain's exit talks and hopes the agreed timetable, which has a start date of June 19, can hold, a top EU official said. FILE PHOTO: European Union Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn attends an opening ceremony at the EU-funded cross-border bridge, in Donji Svilaj, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.