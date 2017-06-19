DVD featuring late Glace Bay man to b...

DVD featuring late Glace Bay man to be released Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Cape Breton Post

Darryl Bach was among seven people chosen to take part in the pilgrimage led by filmmaker Sean Patrick Bloomfield and which resulted in the film "Apparition Hill." Bach, 51, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... (Dec '16) Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,868 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC