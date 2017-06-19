DVD featuring late Glace Bay man to be released Saturday
Darryl Bach was among seven people chosen to take part in the pilgrimage led by filmmaker Sean Patrick Bloomfield and which resulted in the film "Apparition Hill." Bach, 51, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012.
