Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Visits Bulgaria
The two discussed the challenges facing the region such as the slow rate of economic development, insufficient employment, political instability, ethnic tensions and migratory pressure. After the meeting, President Radev stated that Bosnia and Herzegovina can be sure that the priorities of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU will include the prospect of EU membership for the Western Balkans.
