Bosnian Students Unite Against Ethnically Divided Schools

High school students from Jajce and other Bosnian cities protest in front of the government building in Travnik against segregation of their schools on June 20, 2017. That's the scorecard students in the town of Jajce in Bosnia-Herzegovina held after their protests pushed the government to drop plans to force them into an ethnically divided school after a year-long campaign.

