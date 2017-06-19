Bosnian students keep up their protes...

Bosnian students keep up their protest against segregated schools

High school students and activists pressed their protest against ethnic segregation at schools in central Bosnia on Tuesday, after scoring an unprecedented victory against a government decision to further divide them along ethnic lines. Bosnian high school students hold placards reading "Are we really doing this in the 21st century?", "We can do it together" and "Segregation is bad investment" during a protest against segregation at schools in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 20, 2017.

