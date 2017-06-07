Bosnia and Herzegovina hopes to become EU candidate by year's end
Bosnia and Herzegovina's long-standing efforts to become a member of the European Union might result in the opening of its first accession chapters in mid-2018, if it manages to implement key reforms, participants said at a conference Wednesday in Sarajevo. The conference, held at BiH Parliament, marked two years since the Stabilization and Association Agreement BiH signed with the EU was put into effect.
