Bosnia and Herzegovina hopes to becom...

Bosnia and Herzegovina hopes to become EU candidate by year's end

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Bosnia and Herzegovina's long-standing efforts to become a member of the European Union might result in the opening of its first accession chapters in mid-2018, if it manages to implement key reforms, participants said at a conference Wednesday in Sarajevo. The conference, held at BiH Parliament, marked two years since the Stabilization and Association Agreement BiH signed with the EU was put into effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC