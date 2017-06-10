BiH draw with Greece during FIFA Russia World Cup Qualifiers
Vedad Ibisevic of Bosnia and Herzegovina vies with Alexandros Tziolis of Greece during the 2018 FIFA Russia World Cup Qualifiers Group H match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 9, 2017. The match ended with a 0-0 draw.
