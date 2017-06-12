Berlin Plus: EU signals Western Balka...

Berlin Plus: EU signals Western Balkans still a priority

Thursday Jun 8

Sigmar Gabriel hopes his new Berlin Plus plan will receive a warm welcome. Intended to dispel fears in the Western Balkans that the Union is preoccupied with domestic crises, Belgrade worries that Berlin Plus is an excuse to leave Serbia in the "EU waiting room".

Chicago, IL

