A step too far? Boss leaps from a BALCONY in meeting prank
A step too far? Boss leaps from a BALCONY in front of shocked staff at a meeting - but lands on a crash mat in the street below A boss leapt from a balcony in front of shocked staff at a meeting - but landed safely on a crash mat below. Workers at Igor Krezic's software company, in Mostar, southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, thought their boss had jumped to his death.
