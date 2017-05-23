'Yugo-stalgic' Balkans long for socia...

'Yugo-stalgic' Balkans long for socialist past

3 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Most Balkan countries think that the breakup of Yugoslavia brought more harm than good, according to a new survey . 'Yugo-stalgia' and dissatisfaction caused by low employment and political instability mean many yearn for the days of socialism.

Chicago, IL

