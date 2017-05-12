Wholesale and broadband services boost Telekom Slovenije in Q1
Telekom Slovenije, which has operations across Slovenia, Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina and other parts of southeast Europe, has reported operating revenues of EUR181.3 million for the first three months of 2017, up 2% on the same period last year. The firm said the increase was primarily due to improved sales in the wholesale market and higher revenues from broadband and IT services, despite the reduced income from mobile subscribers and pre-paid users.
