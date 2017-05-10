Tara

The Tara is a river in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Tara River cuts the Tara River Canyon, the longest canyon in Montenegro and Europe and second longest in the world after Grand Canyon, at 78 kilometers in length and 1,300 meters at its deepest.

Chicago, IL

