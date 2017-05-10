Slovenian company talks prospects for...

Slovenian company talks prospects for country's joining IAP

Friday May 5

Both the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline are important for diversification of supply routes and for enhancing the security of supply in Europe, a source in Slovenian Geoplin Plinovodi company told Trend May 5. "IAP project is focused to Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia. It would start in Albania and end in Croatia with connection to existing Croatian transmission system," said the source, adding that flow distribution and capacities available for other countries would be dependent on upgrades of Croatian transmission system.

Chicago, IL

