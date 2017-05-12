Seven Summits student bound for Unite...

Seven Summits student bound for United World College in Bosnia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Seven Summits Centre for Learning student Hannah Klemmensen will attend the United World College International Baccalaureate Diploma Program in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC